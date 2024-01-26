Four dead in Dhaka, Barishal road accidents

Four people have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Barishal. ’s Rupatali.

Three of the dead have been named as Sojib Hossain, 35, Md Roman, 30, Zubayer Rahman Adnan, 40, while the other victim could not be identified immediately.

In Dhaka’s Purbachal, motorcycle rider Sojib and the unidentified man died when a truck rammed the vehicle on the 300 Feet Road around 3:45 am on Friday.

Another man, 35-year-old Din Islam, suffered injuries in the incident, according to the police.

The three were heading into the city on a motorcycle when a truck crashed head-on into the two-wheeler in the 300 Feet Road area.

The unidentified man died on the spot while Sojib and Din were seriously injured in the incident, Khilkhet Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Hafizur Rahman said.