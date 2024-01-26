Four dead in Dhaka, Barishal road accidents

Four people have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Barishal. ’s Rupatali.
Three of the dead have been named as Sojib Hossain, 35, Md Roman, 30, Zubayer Rahman Adnan, 40, while the other victim could not be identified immediately.
In Dhaka’s Purbachal, motorcycle rider Sojib and the unidentified man died when a truck rammed the vehicle on the 300 Feet Road around 3:45 am on Friday.
Another man, 35-year-old Din Islam, suffered injuries in the incident, according to the police.
The three were heading into the city on a motorcycle when a truck crashed head-on into the two-wheeler in the 300 Feet Road area.
The unidentified man died on the spot while Sojib and Din were seriously injured in the incident, Khilkhet Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Hafizur Rahman said.
The law enforcers took the injured pair to Kurmitola General Hospital, but they were subsequently transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Sojib succumbed to his injuries around 7 am. Din is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, according to Hafizur.
Sojib was a resident of Nawab Katara in Old Dhaka's Bongshal, while Din is from Keraniganj’s Zinzira.
Efforts are underway to identify the other man who died in the accident, the police officer added.
Meanwhile, Roman died after being run over by a police car in Jartabari’s Bhanga Press area.
Roman and Marium, 25, were taken to the hospital after they suffered injuries in the incident that occurred on the expressway near a livestock warehouse around 10:30 pm on Thursday.
Roman died around 2:30 am while undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of the DMCH Police Outpost.
He was a native of Bhola’s Sadar Upazila and lived in Jatrabari’s Matuail Nimtoli area, where he worked at a carton manufacturing factory.
The two were crossing the road through a gap left in the road divider on the expressway in Demra when a car operated by the police’s Public Order Management (POM) division ran over them, Jatrabari Police Station Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman said.
Meanwhile, Adnan died after a truck ran him over in Barishal’s Rupatali.
The accident occurred around 11:45 pm on Thursday, according to Inspector Amanullah Al Bari of Kotwali Model Police Station.
Gazipur native Adnan was the manager of a restaurant named ‘Mood On’ across from the entrance to Barishal University.
The restaurant owner, 29-year-old Mehnaz Jahan Moumi, was injured in the incident.
The two were heading home from the restaurant on a motor scooter when the two-wheeler veered out of control near Rupatali Chandu Market.
As they lay on the road, a truck carrying iron rods ran them over, Bari said, citing Moumi, who is undergoing treatment at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Adnan was declared dead at the hospital, according to Miraz Molla, chief of the hospital’s police camp.