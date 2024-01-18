Conflicting accounts surface after Bangladesh RoRo ferry capsize

What caused the Roll-on/Roll-off or RoRo ferry Rajanigandha-7 to sink remains unclear with conflicting accounts emerging after the incident near the Paturia terminal in Manikganj.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury attributes the ferry's sinking to a collision with a small cargo ship.
However, the truck drivers on the ferry dispute this claim, stating that water was seeping in from the bottom through a round lid-like space at the back of the ferry.
The drivers claim they did not see any other vessel hitting it. Instead, they observed the ferry slowly tilting to one side and sinking.
The ferry, constructed by Narayanganj Engineering and Shipbuilders (NES), became a part of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation's fleet in 2013.
According to the shipping ministry, the vessel left the Daulatdia terminal for Paturia with nine trucks on board around 1am on Wednesday but was stranded mid-river due to heavy fog.
The ferry resumed its journey in the morning but was involved in the accident before it could dock at the jetty.
The truck drivers were asleep during the incident. As the water rose on the ferry, the crew members started shouting to alert the passengers.
The state-owned BIWTC manages ferry operations, while Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, or BIWTA, is in charge of wharf and shipping affairs.
BIWTA Chairman Commodore Arif Ahmed Mostafa said there was no communication from the sinking ferry to the wharf indicating any danger.
The people at the terminal heard screams, but the dense fog made it hard to figure out where they were coming from.
The BIWTA chairman and senior officials visited the location to oversee the rescue efforts. However, there has been no update or statement from them.
BIWTC Director SM Ashikuzzaman declined to comment on the incident.
He mentioned that an investigation committee was formed, and the details will be disclosed once the committee completes its work.
When asked what the crew members told them, Ashikuzzaman said they were unwell and distressed, making it difficult for them to communicate effectively.
The second driver, 39-year-old Humayun Kabir, is still missing. Ashikuzzaman did not answer when asked about the main driver, Meher Ali in his early 50s.
Faizur Rahman, a retired BIWTC labour leader, said Meher fell seriously ill after drowning in cold weather and was sent home. Other workers are also unable to speak.
Ashiq Sheikh, a driver, recounted he got on the ferry at Daulatdia pier in his truck carrying cotton at around 1am.
After a while, he felt a jolt on the ferry and sent his assistant to inquire. The crew members informed them that it would not operate that night.
They entered the truck, closed the doors and windows, and fell asleep.
In the morning, they woke up to shouts as the ferry was sinking.
They saw the crew members in the water with makeshift floats.
Feeling betrayed, Ashiq shared how he struggled in the water for half an hour until a trawler rescued him.
Returning to the terminal, he heard that the ferry collided with a bulk carrier.
Ashiq doubted the claim and questioned where the bulk carrier was. He suggested that the ferry might have sunken by itself.
Sajjad Bhangari, another truck driver heading from Kushtia to Narayanganj’s Kachpur, mentioned that they did not witness any collision. He observed water rising through a round lid on the right side of his truck.
Eyewitness Riaz Uddin shared that as they hurried down from the ferry, the second driver entered to retrieve a mobile phone or something urgent, and that is when the ferry capsized.
Shahidul Islam, a tanner from Boalmari and four others were on a truck carrying leather worth around Tk 1.1 million. Shahidul recalled waking up to water coming out of the manhole cover behind the ferry.
“We woke up at 6:06am and, as we moved around, noticed water rising from the manhole-like lid at the back of the ferry.”
He said people started calling out to the crew members, but no one was around.
“After a while, an elderly man woke up, and I alerted him about the rising water. He sent another boy, and soon after, the elderly man from above instructed to lift the anchor and start the ferry.”
However, as the water continued to rise, the ferry slowly overturned and eventually capsized.
Shahidul and his associates clung to the railing and grabbed a buoy when the ferry sank and jumped into the water.
Shahidul refuted claims of another vessel hitting the ferry, stating that they witnessed no such incident.
The salvage vessel Rustam came to assist, but by 4pm, BIWTA reported that only one truck had been recovered.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a navy diving team is assisting the Fire Service and Civil Defence in the search for the missing crew member.
Previously, a RoRo ferry carrying 17 trucks, one car, and eight motorcycles had capsized at the Daulatdia terminal in October 2021.