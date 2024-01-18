Conflicting accounts surface after Bangladesh RoRo ferry capsize

He mentioned that an investigation committee was formed, and the details will be disclosed once the committee completes its work.

When asked what the crew members told them, Ashikuzzaman said they were unwell and distressed, making it difficult for them to communicate effectively.

The second driver, 39-year-old Humayun Kabir, is still missing. Ashikuzzaman did not answer when asked about the main driver, Meher Ali in his early 50s.



Faizur Rahman, a retired BIWTC labour leader, said Meher fell seriously ill after drowning in cold weather and was sent home. Other workers are also unable to speak.

Ashiq Sheikh, a driver, recounted he got on the ferry at Daulatdia pier in his truck carrying cotton at around 1am.



After a while, he felt a jolt on the ferry and sent his assistant to inquire. The crew members informed them that it would not operate that night.

They entered the truck, closed the doors and windows, and fell asleep.

In the morning, they woke up to shouts as the ferry was sinking.

They saw the crew members in the water with makeshift floats.

Feeling betrayed, Ashiq shared how he struggled in the water for half an hour until a trawler rescued him.

Returning to the terminal, he heard that the ferry collided with a bulk carrier.

Ashiq doubted the claim and questioned where the bulk carrier was. He suggested that the ferry might have sunken by itself.

Sajjad Bhangari, another truck driver heading from Kushtia to Narayanganj’s Kachpur, mentioned that they did not witness any collision. He observed water rising through a round lid on the right side of his truck.

Eyewitness Riaz Uddin shared that as they hurried down from the ferry, the second driver entered to retrieve a mobile phone or something urgent, and that is when the ferry capsized.

Shahidul Islam, a tanner from Boalmari and four others were on a truck carrying leather worth around Tk 1.1 million. Shahidul recalled waking up to water coming out of the manhole cover behind the ferry.

“We woke up at 6:06am and, as we moved around, noticed water rising from the manhole-like lid at the back of the ferry.”

He said people started calling out to the crew members, but no one was around.