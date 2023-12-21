    বাংলা

    In Dhaka, independents take centre stage as BNP's boycott looms over upcoming polls

    Independent candidates, including former lawmakers, are running in 10 of the 20 constituencies in Dhaka in the upcoming elections

    Kazi Nafia Rahman, Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Dec 2023, 06:01 AM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2023, 06:01 AM

    As the 12th national election draws near, the BNP's boycott campaign has cast a shadow over the vote but concerns about the competitiveness of the polls may be somewhat alleviated by a healthy presence of independent candidates.

    In a effort to level the playing field, the ruling Awami League encouraged many of its leaders, including former lawmakers, to enter the fray as independents.

    In Dhaka, independents are set to vie for 10 of the 20 constituencies. In some races, members of the ruling Awami League are running indepedently, and may have a big say in their outcomes.

    As many as 21 of the 156 contestants in the 20 seats encompassing the Dhaka district and metropolitan areas are running as independent candidates.

    Although 18 political parties are taking part in the polls, only the race for the Dhaka-4 seat is expected to be hotly contested.

    Former MP Sanjida Khanam has been nominated by the Awami League for the Dhaka-4 seat. She faces competition from Jatiya Party’s Syed Abu Hossain Babla, a two-time parliamentarian.

    The participation of Awlad Hossain, a former aide to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, adds another layer of intrigue to the race. Awlad, running as an independent, narrowly lost to Babla in the 10th general election. However, the voter turnout was very low in that election.

    State Minister for Relief and Disaster Management Enamur Rahman is seeking re-election from the Dhaka-19 constituency as an Awami League candidate. He faces stiff competition from Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad, who missed out on the ruling party ticket.

    Murad won the seat as an Awami League nominee in 2008. Saiful Islam, the general secretary of the ruling party's Ashulia unit, is also in the mix for the constituency that includes Savar.

    In Dhaka-5, the ruling party chose Jatrabari Awami League General Secretary Harunur Rashid Munna over the seat's incumbent, Kazi Monirul Islam Monu.

    Two Awami League members, Kamrul Hasan Ripon, chief of the Dhaka South Swechchha Sebak League, and Moshiur Rahman Molla Sajol, former general secretary of the Demra Awami League, are also vying to be the representative for Demra-Jatrabari as independents in what voters expect to be a three-horse race. Moshiur’s father Habibur Rahman Molla was a four-time MP from the constituency.

    Dhaka-14 has the highest number of independent candidates, with five. Among them, Sabina Akter Tuhin was a reserved seat MP in the 10th parliament. The Awami League has nominated Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil for the seat.

    Despite failing to get the ruling party's ticket, Sabina claims she has the backing of the Awami League, its youth affiliate Jubo League, and student front Chhatra League to contest the election.

    The ruling party withdrew its candidate for the Dhaka-18 seat as a concession for the Jatiya Party, but some of its members are competiting as independents. In total, the seat has four independent candidates, the second highest in Dhaka.

    As many as 1,513 candidates from 27 parties make up the field for the 300 parliamentary seats across the country, while 382 independent candidates are in the hunt for 225 seats. The number may rise after the appeals of disqualified candidates are reviewed in court.

