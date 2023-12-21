In Dhaka, independents take centre stage as BNP's boycott looms over upcoming polls

As many as 21 of the 156 contestants in the 20 seats encompassing the Dhaka district and metropolitan areas are running as independent candidates.

Although 18 political parties are taking part in the polls, only the race for the Dhaka-4 seat is expected to be hotly contested.

Former MP Sanjida Khanam has been nominated by the Awami League for the Dhaka-4 seat. She faces competition from Jatiya Party’s Syed Abu Hossain Babla, a two-time parliamentarian.

The participation of Awlad Hossain, a former aide to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, adds another layer of intrigue to the race. Awlad, running as an independent, narrowly lost to Babla in the 10th general election. However, the voter turnout was very low in that election.

State Minister for Relief and Disaster Management Enamur Rahman is seeking re-election from the Dhaka-19 constituency as an Awami League candidate. He faces stiff competition from Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad, who missed out on the ruling party ticket.

Murad won the seat as an Awami League nominee in 2008. Saiful Islam, the general secretary of the ruling party's Ashulia unit, is also in the mix for the constituency that includes Savar.