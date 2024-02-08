    বাংলা

    3 die as bus, covered van collide head-on in Cox’s Bazar

    Eleven others were injured after an Eagle Special Service bus collided with a covered van owned by Square Pharmaceuticals

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM

    At least three people have been killed and 11 others injured after a head-on collision between a bus and a covered van in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria.

    The accident occurred near the RFL Factory in Chakaria’s Harbang area around 10 am on Thursday, said Inspector Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan of Chiringa Highway Police Station.

    The bus driver and a woman passenger are among the dead, but police have yet to identify the victims.

    The Eagle Special Service bus was headed to Chattogram when it collided with the covered van owned by Square Pharmaceuticals, said Inspector Mahbubul.

    “Both vehicles were severely damaged. The bus veered into a paddy field beside the highway. The driver and a woman passenger died on the spot.”

    The injured have been taken to the Chakaria Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Myanmar war: Bangladesh to evacuate residents from risky border areas
    Myanmar war: Bangladesh to evacuate residents from border areas
    Fighting between Myanmar’s junta forces and rebels has already spilled over the border, leading to casualties
    95 Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh amid clashes with insurgents
    95 Myanmar border guards flee to Bangladesh
    Members of the Border Guard Police have been fleeing across the border as junta forces and rebels clash
    Two sisters die in Mymensingh as autorickshaw crashes head-on into pickup van
    Two sisters die in Mymensingh road crash
    Three others, including another sister, were injured in the accident
    Four dead as tourist bus collides with pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
    4 die as bus collides with pickup van in Cox’s Bazar
    The victims were all labourers travelling on the pickup van

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps