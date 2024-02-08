3 die as bus, covered van collide head-on in Cox’s Bazar

At least three people have been killed and 11 others injured after a head-on collision between a bus and a covered van in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria.

The accident occurred near the RFL Factory in Chakaria’s Harbang area around 10 am on Thursday, said Inspector Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan of Chiringa Highway Police Station.

The bus driver and a woman passenger are among the dead, but police have yet to identify the victims.

The Eagle Special Service bus was headed to Chattogram when it collided with the covered van owned by Square Pharmaceuticals, said Inspector Mahbubul.

“Both vehicles were severely damaged. The bus veered into a paddy field beside the highway. The driver and a woman passenger died on the spot.”

The injured have been taken to the Chakaria Upazila Health Complex for treatment.