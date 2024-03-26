3 arrested over ‘gang rape’ of Santal woman in Rajshahi

Police have arrested three men in Rajshahi’s Tanore Upazila over the alleged gang rape of a Santal woman.
Law enforcers arrested the three in a raid on Monday after the woman filed the case, said Abdur Rahim, chief of Tanore Police Station.
The detainees are identified as Samuel Mardy, Rubel Murmu, and Shiben Hansda. All of them are members of the Santal tribe.
The 20-year-old survivor lives in Chapainawabganj’s Gomostapur, said OC Rahim, citing the case files. A few days ago, she accompanied her two sisters to her aunt’s house in Chakartiram village in Tanore. There, she became acquainted with a Muslim boy. The survivor went to visit her aunt’s house again on Saturday to see him.
“The woman went to see him at a mango orchard next to her aunt’s house at 9pm that night. Samuel, Rubel, and Shiben were there at the time. The Muslim boy fled when he saw them. The three of them then took turns raping her.”
“During an initial interrogation, the three Santal men confessed to raping the woman because she was pursuing a relationship with a Muslim boy.”
The three arrestees will be sent to court. The survivor has been sent to the One-Stop Crisis Centre at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for tests, said OC Rahim.