3 arrested over ‘gang rape’ of Santal woman in Rajshahi

Police have arrested three men in Rajshahi’s Tanore Upazila over the alleged gang rape of a Santal woman.

Law enforcers arrested the three in a raid on Monday after the woman filed the case, said Abdur Rahim, chief of Tanore Police Station.

The detainees are identified as Samuel Mardy, Rubel Murmu, and Shiben Hansda. All of them are members of the Santal tribe.