Metro station gates closed early as trains overflow with Biswa Ijtema pilgrims

Dhaka’s metro rail system has experienced an overflow of passengers during the weekend due to the arrival of pilgrims in Dhaka to attend Biswa Ijtema, the second-largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj.

The authorities were forced to close the gates at Agargaon station 15 minutes before schedule on Saturday.

The recently inaugurated Dhaka Metro Rail, the first in Bangladesh, is operating from the northmost station in Uttara to Agargaon with no halts at the intermediate stations from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

The station gates open at 8 am and close at 12 pm.