Remittances are the 'driving force' of Bangladesh's economy, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has underscored the role played by expatriates in bolstering Bangladesh's economy and image on the global stage.

"The contributions of expatriates have been immense in shaping global opinion during our struggle for independence. They have been instrumental in every movement, and struggle, including the Liberation War. Moreover, the remittances sent by them are the main driving force of Bangladesh's economy," she said.

Hasina, who spearheaded the ruling party's return to power for an unprecedented fourth straight term in the Jan 7 elections, met with expatriate Awami League leaders at her official residence, Gonobhaban, on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the national polls, she expressed her gratitude to the voters for backing the Awami League's re-election bid, with Hasina now serving her fifth term as prime minister.

The BNP's boycott cast a shadow over the polls, but the premier believes the opposition campaign ultimately backfired as she questioned the party's organisational capabilities.