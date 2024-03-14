Govt purchase committee approves three solar power plants in 3 districts

The government has cleared three distinct proposals for establishing 100 MW solar power plants in Khulna, Moulvibazar, and Rajbari, totalling 300 MW of power.
A total of 18 procurement proposals, including seven from the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, were approved in a meeting of the cabinet committee on public purchases at the Secretariat on Thursday.
After the meeting, Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan, the Cabinet Division secretary of the coordination and reform wing, announced approval for a consortium of local and foreign companies to generate 300 MW of solar power across three locations: Rupsha in Khulna, Rajnagar in Moulvibazar, and Goalanda in Rajbari.
These projects will operate for 20 years under a 'no electricity, no pay' arrangement, with the electricity priced at $0.0988 per unit or Tk 10.92 in Bangladeshi currency.