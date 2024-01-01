‘Let the New Year bring new hope and new possibilities to everyone’

"After launching metro rail on the Uttara-Agargaon route on December 28, 2022, we have extended metro rail service to Motijheel on November 4, 2023. On September 2, I launched the first elevated expressway in Dhaka. On October 5, we supplied fuel to Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant," she said.



"On Oct 7, we inaugurated the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and on October 19, we inaugurated 150 bridges and 14 overpasses in 39 districts of the country," she said.



On October 28, the first in South Asia, 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel' under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram was opened for traffic, she said.



Dhaka-Cox's Bazar direct rail was launched by inaugurating the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Railway on Nov 11, she added.



"On Aug 17, 2023, we launched a universal pension for 10 crore people in four categories. Awami League government has been delivering free books to students on the first day of the year since 2010. This book festival has also added a new dimension to English New Year celebrations in Bangladesh," she continued.

"We have established Digital Bangladesh, creating skilled human resources fit for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and strengthening the rural economy," the Premier said.



On the eve of New year-2024, the Prime Minister called upon countrymen to devote themselves to the overall welfare of the people.



She urged all to protect people's lives and property and national resources by resisting fire terrorism.



By maintaining the continuity of democracy and the ongoing development of the country, she sought cooperation of all for building a non-sectarian 'Golden Bangladesh' as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.