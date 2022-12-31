From Ukraine war to metro rail opening: Events that shaped Bangladesh in 2022

As 2022 winds down, Bangladesh remains on course to fulfil its dream of bringing economic changes through the implementation of mega projects, but the Russia-Ukraine conflict cast a pall over the world, rattling the economy in a year that was otherwise mired in deadly politics and accidents, and incidents related to religious extremism.

A sudden and untimely rise in dengue cases added to the concerns of citizens as they reeled from increased living costs as an energy crisis spurred price hikes across the board.

With the national election now a year away, the country’s political arena also started heating up.

As grim economic forecasts stoked anxiety over the country's future, the launch of the Padma Bridge in mid-2022 and a section of the country’s first metro rail by the end of the year stood out as the shining lights.

The women’s football team also brought joy by becoming South Asian champions.

Here are some of the defining events of 2022 for Bangladesh: