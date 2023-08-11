9 detained as robbers attack train in Gazipur

Police have detained nine people in connection with attacks on the Karnaphuli commuter train at Tongi Railway Junction.
The incident occurred at the outer signal of the junction around 10:30 pm on Thursday, said Station Master Touhidul Islam, who is in charge of the Tongi Railway Junction.
Several passengers said the Dhaka-bound train gradually decreased speed before coming to a halt at Tongi. At that moment, attackers began pelting rocks at the train, injuring several passengers, while others lay down on the ground to save themselves.
The robbers then threatened the passengers and seized mobile phones, money and other valuables. These robbers also stabbed several passengers and staff on the train.
“A passenger got down from the train when it stopped at the outer signal. Three people emerged from a bush and seized his mobile phone,” said Zakir Hossain, a train passenger. “Then they began pelting stones at the train and hurt some people.”
Station Master Touhidul said: “I came to know that several of the train carriages were being robbed after it stopped at the outer signal. They were throwing stones after not being able to enter some carriages. But we found no one after going to the spot.”
Chhoton Sharma, head of the Tongi police outpost, said a team of police was sent there, but the train had left before they arrived and they only found the injured people. No one filed a complaint over the matter.
Assistant Commissioner Mehedi Hasan of Tongi Zone said police carried out a search around the area.
The detainees were Mehedi Hasan Joy, 26, Md Rony 35, Robiul Hasan, 40, Md Swadhin, 30, Md Saiful Islam Zakir, 25, Md Masum, 27, Md Nasir, Md Nayan Hasan, 28, Md Ashik, 22. They all resided in the east of the Gazipur metropolis.
Police recovered several mobile phones from them.