9 detained as robbers attack train in Gazipur

Police have detained nine people in connection with attacks on the Karnaphuli commuter train at Tongi Railway Junction.

The incident occurred at the outer signal of the junction around 10:30 pm on Thursday, said Station Master Touhidul Islam, who is in charge of the Tongi Railway Junction.

Several passengers said the Dhaka-bound train gradually decreased speed before coming to a halt at Tongi. At that moment, attackers began pelting rocks at the train, injuring several passengers, while others lay down on the ground to save themselves.