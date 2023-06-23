Bangbandhu's ideals will keep driving Bangladesh's progress, says Hasina on AL's founding anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has opened the 74th founding anniversary programme of the ruling party in Dhaka by releasing pigeons and balloons.
She inaugurated the event after paying tribute to her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at his mural in Dhanmondi on Friday.
"Those who seized power illegally by defying the constitution destroyed the spirit of the Liberation War. Whenever the Awami League has been in power, they brought positive changes to the lives of the people, which is a proven fact," she said.
"We formed a government in 2008 and people voted for us again in 2014. They brought us to power again in 2018. "
Hasina highlighted the role of Bangabandhu in the emergence of the Awami League as a political party. "The Awami League was established in 1949 when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was in jail. He was arrested for supporting the demands of fourth-class employees at Dhaka University. He was made joint secretary of the party while in jail.”
The Awami League has always fought to establish the rights of the people in the country and achieved independence under the leadership of Bangabandhu, she added.
And, the crowning jewel of the party's achievements was the self-funded construction of the Padma Bridge, which cemented Bangladesh's standing as a role model for development.
“Bangladesh has attained the honour of a developing country and will be established as a developed country if the Awami League remains in power. The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islam, the parties who grabbed power illegally and do not believe in the spirit of the Liberation War, will only destroy the country.”
Hasina reiterated the Awami League government's efforts to ensure food security and power supply for every household in the country. It also brought education and health services to the grassroots.
The Awami League enhanced connectivity and set Bangladesh on the path to development, she said.
“We have established a digital Bangladesh and ensured Wi-Fi connections even in remote villages. People in Bangladesh are using technology. Everybody carries a mobile phone. Bangladesh will prosper even more if the Awami League remains in power.”
Hasina said that her government will craft a 'Smart Bangladesh' with smart people and a smart economy by 2041. “While the world used to look down upon Bangladesh as a famine-prone country, it respects us now. It is the Awami League who helped earned this respect."
"The Awami League thinks about the welfare of the people. Bangladesh will keep progressing in line with the ideology of Bangabandhu.”
The prime minister remembered those who lost their lives while serving the party. She also paid homage to Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, the party's founding president.