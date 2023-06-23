Bangbandhu's ideals will keep driving Bangladesh's progress, says Hasina on AL's founding anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has opened the 74th founding anniversary programme of the ruling party in Dhaka by releasing pigeons and balloons.

She inaugurated the event after paying tribute to her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at his mural in Dhanmondi on Friday.

"Those who seized power illegally by defying the constitution destroyed the spirit of the Liberation War. Whenever the Awami League has been in power, they brought positive changes to the lives of the people, which is a proven fact," she said.

"We formed a government in 2008 and people voted for us again in 2014. They brought us to power again in 2018. "

Hasina highlighted the role of Bangabandhu in the emergence of the Awami League as a political party. "The Awami League was established in 1949 when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was in jail. He was arrested for supporting the demands of fourth-class employees at Dhaka University. He was made joint secretary of the party while in jail.”