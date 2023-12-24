    বাংলা

    Hasina says 'enough is enough' with people being burned to death

    She expresses her resolve not to allow anyone to gain from killing people and foiling the election

    News Desk
    Published : 24 Dec 2023, 05:08 PM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2023, 05:08 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has sounded warnings over the acts of arson and sabotage on transports amid the opposition BNP's series of general strikes and blockades.


    Speaking at her Ganobhaban residence while exchanging Christmas greetings on with Christians on Sunday, the prime minister said, "Burning people alive is a great sin. No cleric will ever accept this. Jesus Christ sacrificed his life for humanity."


    She further emphasised that humanity and the welfare of humankind is the cornerstone of every religion.


    "We are running the state from that belief," she remarked.

    As many as 285 vehicles have been torched across Bangladesh amid hartals or shutdowns enforced by the BNP ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections, according to the fire service.

    The country also saw five significant arson acts on railways, claiming the lives of five. Seven train coaches were completely gutted, and eight more compartments and engines were also damaged.


    Referring to the arson attack on the Mohanganj Express, Awami League chief said, "A mother was clinging on to her child to save her from the fire. Both of them were burnt to death. We do not wish to see such heinous acts of crime."


    She expressed her resolve not to allow anyone to gain from killing people and foiling the election.


    Hasina also condemned Israel's aggression in Gaza.


    She said, "Children and women are being killed in the birthplace of Jesus Christ, who sacrificed his life for the noble cause of promoting humanity. It is unfortunate."


    "I am repeatedly calling for a ceasefire at every opportunity I get in the international arena," she added.

    The president of the ruling party also remarked that Bangladesh is a secular state. "The people of this region have been living in religious harmony for thousands of years."


    On the occasion of Christmas, Hasina exchanged greetings with the Christian community in Bangladesh and abroad. Her sister, Sheikh Rehana, was also present.

    The prime minister was greeted with a Christmas card from the Archbishop of Dhaka, Archdiocese Bejoy Nicephorus D'Cruze, and the President of Bangladesh Christian Association, Nirmal Rozario, at the event.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh paying tribute to martyred intellectuals
    Nation paying homage to martyred intellectuals
    President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid wreaths at a memorial in Mirpur to mark Martyred Intellectuals Day
    BNP can't topple government through violence, says Hasina
    BNP's violent tactics won't topple government: Hasina
    The opposition group is torching buses and burning down vehicles carrying staple foods to starve the people of the country, the prime minister says
    Hasina presents Begum Rokeya Padak to five notable women
    Five notable women receive Begum Rokeya Padak
    They received the award for their contributions to society, women's education and empowerment
    Hasina calls for vigilance against opposition attempts to foil elections
    Hasina calls for vigilance against attempts to foil polls
    The prime minister accuses the BNP of "plotting a famine" in the country with the support of its foreign backers

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury