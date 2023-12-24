Hasina says 'enough is enough' with people being burned to death

As many as 285 vehicles have been torched across Bangladesh amid hartals or shutdowns enforced by the BNP ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections, according to the fire service.

The country also saw five significant arson acts on railways, claiming the lives of five. Seven train coaches were completely gutted, and eight more compartments and engines were also damaged.



Referring to the arson attack on the Mohanganj Express, Awami League chief said, "A mother was clinging on to her child to save her from the fire. Both of them were burnt to death. We do not wish to see such heinous acts of crime."



She expressed her resolve not to allow anyone to gain from killing people and foiling the election.



Hasina also condemned Israel's aggression in Gaza.



She said, "Children and women are being killed in the birthplace of Jesus Christ, who sacrificed his life for the noble cause of promoting humanity. It is unfortunate."



"I am repeatedly calling for a ceasefire at every opportunity I get in the international arena," she added.