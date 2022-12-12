Murder confessions fuel debate over TV show influence on criminals

Indian TV shows, such as ‘Crime Patrol’ and ‘CID’, have on several occasions faced criticisms and calls for ban in Bangladesh when suspects revealed they planned gruesome crimes after watching the shows. The latest such incident, the murder of Alina Islam Ayat in Chattogram, has fuelled the debate over the TV shows again.

Main suspect Abir Ali, a tenant of the building owned by Ayat’s family, told police he cut the 5-year-old girl’s body into six pieces and threw them to drains directly linked to the sea. He also claimed to have used talcum powder and perfume in the house to remove the odour of blood.