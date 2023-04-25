Users of 8.2m SIM cards yet to return to Dhaka after Eid holiday

The users of 12.3 million mobile phone SIM cards left Dhaka during Eid-ul-Fitr between Apr 18 and 24, but the number of SIMs that entered the city in this period was 4.1 million.

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar revealed the data in a Facebook post on Tuesday after the end of the Eid holiday.

The figures do not accurately represent how many people left or entered the city during Eid as many customers use more than one SIM card while many others, especially children, do not have mobile phones.