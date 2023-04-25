Users of 8.2m SIM cards yet to return to Dhaka after Eid holiday

The users of 12.3 million mobile phone SIM cards left Dhaka during Eid-ul-Fitr between Apr 18 and 24, but the number of SIMs that entered the city in this period was 4.1 million.
Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar revealed the data in a Facebook post on Tuesday after the end of the Eid holiday.
The figures do not accurately represent how many people left or entered the city during Eid as many customers use more than one SIM card while many others, especially children, do not have mobile phones.
But the data gives a glimpse into the exodus Dhaka faces before Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha, when the usually busy city streets remain almost deserted.
The numbers showed the users of 8.2 million SIM cards were yet to return to the capital.
Eid was celebrated on Apr 22 and the holiday began on Apr 19. According to the data until Monday, users of the highest number of 3.1 million SIM cards left Dhaka on Apr 21, the eve of Eid.
The number of people who returned to the city did not vary much, with the highest number of 878,000 SIM cards entering the city on Monday and nearly 400,000 on Eid day.