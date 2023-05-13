Bangladesh braces for Cyclone Mocha as signal climbs to 10 for Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh has raised the cyclone warning signal to 10 for Cox's Bazar, as Cyclone Mocha is hurtling towards the coast, according to a special bulletin by the Bangladesh Met Office.

Under the peripheral effect of the very severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas, offshore islands and Chars in Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram are likely to be inundated by a wind-driven surge up to 12 feet above normal astronomical tide, reads the notice.

The notice also advised maintaining great danger signal 8 for Chattogram while the authorities of maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist great danger signal 8 from cautionary signal 4.

The districts of Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Barguna and their offshore islands and Chars will also come under the great danger signal 8 and are likely to be inundated by a wind-driven surge up to 7 feet above normal astronomical tide.