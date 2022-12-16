Hamid, Hasina attend a vibrant military parade to celebrate Victory Day

The Bangladesh Armed Forces displayed their military prowess at a colourful parade to celebrate the 51st anniversary of the nation's victory in the Liberation War of 1971.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the event at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on Friday.

Hamid, the event's chief guest, arrived moments before the start of the event and was greeted by Hasina, along with Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and the three heads of the armed forces, on the reception stage.

The event opened with the rendering of the national anthem followed by a guard of honour to Hamid, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. The president later inspected the parade from an open-top jeep before moving to the stage to receive his salute.