Locals detain 17 people with suspected militant ties in Moulvibazar

Residents of Moulvibazar’s Kulaura have detained 17 people believed to be involved with the Imam Mahmuder Kafela militant group and have reported the incident to the police.

The suspects were detained in the Askarabad CNG Stand area in Karmada around 10 am on Monday. They have been held at one of the union council’s rooms under police guard, said UP Chairman Muhibul Islam Azad.

The group was heading from Askarabad to Kulaura when the autorickshaw drivers grew suspicious and detained them with the support of locals. Afterwards, a police patrol team arrived and took them to the union council by autorickshaw.