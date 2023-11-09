EC officials arrive at Bangabhaban to brief president on upcoming national polls

The current constitutional framework lacks a clear provision for an election-time government. In practice, elections are conducted under the administration of the ruling government.

Although Parliament does not need to be dissolved before the election, the legislature ceases its usual activities once the 90-day countdown to the polls begins.

As the first session of the 11th Parliament convened on Jan 30, 2019, the 90-day countdown for the elections began on Nov 1, with the obligation to hold the vote by Jan 29.

The EC has announced plans to hold the polls in the first week of January, though it was later suggested that the vote might be scheduled for the end of December.

The final date will be determined following the announcement of the schedule. There are indications that the schedule may be unveiled in the second week of this month.