Hasina to visit Germany in February to attend Munich Security Conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to visit Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference in February.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud confirmed the news to the media after meeting German Ambassador Achim Tröster and French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy at his ministry on Thursday.

This will be Hasina’s first foreign visit of her new term as prime minister.

The international security policy conference is scheduled for Feb 16-18 at Bayerischer Hof in Munich.

The forum, which began its journey in 1963, is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary with leaders of different countries set to discuss the world’s most pressing security concerns through informal dialogue.

According to Mahmud, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in talks to arrange bilateral meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.