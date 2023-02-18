Bangladesh to publish full list of wartime collaborators in 2024

The government will publish by March 2024 a list of Bangladeshis who collaborated with the Pakistan Army during the 1971 Liberation War.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said that the work was ongoing following the guidelines to list those who opposed Bangladesh’s independence personally or organisationally through the Razakar, Al-Badr and other forces or the Jamaat-e-Islami party.
“I’m unsure whether we can do it by December this year. It’ll be possible to publish the full list in March next year,” he told reporters after inaugurating a new Muktijoddha Complex at Bagmara in Rajshahi on Saturday.
On the eve of Victory Day in 2019, Mozammel published a list of 10,789 people who opposed independence directly or indirectly.
Amid fury over the names of some freedom fighters and members of martyrs’ families on the list, the government suspended it.
Parliament then passed the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Act in 2022 with a provision to list the collaborators of the Pakistani forces.
The law enabled the Muktijoddha Council to recommend lists or corrections to the government.