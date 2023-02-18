    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to publish full list of wartime collaborators in 2024

    The government has passed a law to list the Bangladeshis who collaborated with the Pakistani Army in 1971

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Feb 2023, 01:47 PM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2023, 01:47 PM

    The government will publish by March 2024 a list of Bangladeshis who collaborated with the Pakistan Army during the 1971 Liberation War.

    Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said that the work was ongoing following the guidelines to list those who opposed Bangladesh’s independence personally or organisationally through the Razakar, Al-Badr and other forces or the Jamaat-e-Islami party.

    “I’m unsure whether we can do it by December this year. It’ll be possible to publish the full list in March next year,” he told reporters after inaugurating a new Muktijoddha Complex at Bagmara in Rajshahi on Saturday.

    On the eve of Victory Day in 2019, Mozammel published a list of 10,789 people who opposed independence directly or indirectly.

    Amid fury over the names of some freedom fighters and members of martyrs’ families on the list, the government suspended it.

    Parliament then passed the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Act in 2022 with a provision to list the collaborators of the Pakistani forces.

    The law enabled the Muktijoddha Council to recommend lists or corrections to the government.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man arrested over killing wife in Cox's Bazar hotel says her negligence led to daughter's death
    Man arrested over killing wife in Cox's Bazar hotel
    The suspect says one of their daughters drowned in a bucket of water in a hotel bathroom due to his wife’s negligence
    Rangs Group owner Rouf Chowdhury dies at 86
    Rangs Group owner Rouf Chowdhury dies
    Rouf Chowdhury was also one of the founding directors of Mediaworld Limited, the parent company of The Daily Star and one of the sponsor directors of Bank Asia
    Chinese man working on Padma Bridge project dies in Madaripur road crash
    Chinese man working on Padma Bridge project dies in road crash
    The victim worked as a surveyor for the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project
    Photo: Desratna Sheikh Hasina Hall at Kushtia’s Islamic University
    IU to hear victim’s claims of torture by BCL leader
    The victim says the hall administration has asked her to share an account of the allegations

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher