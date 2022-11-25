Young man arrested over 5-year-old girl's kidnapping, murder in Chattogram

Police have arrested a young man for the murder of a five-year-old daughter of a neighbour in Chattogram after kidnapping her for a ransom.
Abir Ali, 20, allegedly cut the body of victim Alina Islam Ayat, daughter of Noyarhat resident Sohel Rana, into six pieces and threw them into the sea after strangling her, the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI said on Friday.
Ayat went missing on Nov 14 after she left home to study Arabic at a local mosque. The family filed a general diary with EPZ police and requested the PBI to find her.
The PBI suspected Abir's role after CCTV camera footage showed he took the child into his home but Ayat was never seen coming out. Witnesses also said they saw Ayat with Abir, according to Naima Sultana, a special superintendent of police at PBI.
Abir was alone at his father's home after the separation of his parents. In initial interrogation, he confessed to planning to kidnap Ayat and demand a ransom from her family, Naima said.
But after taking the girl inside, he decided to kill her as it appeared difficult for him to keep her somewhere, the PBI officer said.
Abir had found a SIM card on the street and planned to use it to demand a ransom from the child's family, but he could not contact them as the SIM card was out of service, said PBI Inspector Marzina Akter.
He led police to the shop from where he bought a knife to cut the body, and the places where he threw away the pieces of the body and other pieces of evidence. He told police he used a kitchen knife to cut the body after failing to do it with the knife he bought.
Police found Ayat's shoes in one of the places and her family identified them.
CCTV camera footage corroborated the information given by Abir, the PBI said.