Young man arrested over 5-year-old girl's kidnapping, murder in Chattogram

Police have arrested a young man for the murder of a five-year-old daughter of a neighbour in Chattogram after kidnapping her for a ransom.

Abir Ali, 20, allegedly cut the body of victim Alina Islam Ayat, daughter of Noyarhat resident Sohel Rana, into six pieces and threw them into the sea after strangling her, the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI said on Friday.

Ayat went missing on Nov 14 after she left home to study Arabic at a local mosque. The family filed a general diary with EPZ police and requested the PBI to find her.

The PBI suspected Abir's role after CCTV camera footage showed he took the child into his home but Ayat was never seen coming out. Witnesses also said they saw Ayat with Abir, according to Naima Sultana, a special superintendent of police at PBI.