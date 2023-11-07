Sefat Ullah, aka Sefuda, acquitted of charges related to insulting comments on Hasina, Islam

A tribunal has acquitted Sefat Ullah, an expatriate Bangladeshi widely known as Sefuda who insulted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Islam, in a case under the Digital Security Act.



Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat delivered the verdict on Tuesday, citing a lack of witnesses, said bench clerk Nazmul Islam Shamim.

Plaintiff Alim Al Razi, a lawyer, was the first to testify in the case on Jun 6. Five others also testified in court.



Shamim said warrants were sent to Sefat Ullah’s village home in Chandpur, not his current address in Austria through the Interpol.



