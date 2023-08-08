    বাংলা

    Bangladesh closes educational institutions in southeastern districts for two days due to heavy rain

    Classes are cancelled in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari and Bandarban on Wednesday and Thursday amid persistent showers and waterlogging

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 August 2023, 11:01 AM
    Updated : 8 August 2023, 11:01 AM

    Educational institutions in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari and Bandarban will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday amid heavy rain in the southeastern districts.

    Education Minister Dipu Moni made the announcement at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka on Tuesday after a meeting on creating a fair and positive environment for the upcoming HSC and equivalent examinations.

    “Educational institutions in the area are being closed due to the nearly flood-like conditions,” she said.

    However, classes will continue in Rangamati, the minister said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Woman goes missing, daughter’s body found after landslide in Bandarban
    Woman missing, daughter’s body found after Bandarban landslide
    Authorities are unable to conduct a rescue operation due to heavy rain and flooding, they said
    Government opens 200 shelters amid floods, power outage in Bandarban
    Over 200 shelters opened amid Bandarban floods
    Most of the district is suffering from a power outage and mobile networks and internet service is also disrupted
    Three children among four dead in Cox’s Bazar landslides
    4 die in Cox’s Bazar landslides
    The authorities warned of disaster amid heavy rain in the hilly regions of the country  
    Rengoypara Asha-Hofnung Private Primary School
    A ray of hope for the Mro children in the remote hills of Bandarban
    The Mro community came together with some volunteers to build a school so that no mother would have to go through the same fate as Santhak Mro.

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps
    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination