Bangladesh closes educational institutions in southeastern districts for two days due to heavy rain

Educational institutions in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachhari and Bandarban will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday amid heavy rain in the southeastern districts.
Education Minister Dipu Moni made the announcement at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka on Tuesday after a meeting on creating a fair and positive environment for the upcoming HSC and equivalent examinations.
“Educational institutions in the area are being closed due to the nearly flood-like conditions,” she said.
However, classes will continue in Rangamati, the minister said.