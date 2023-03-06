2 diploma engineers were running Sitakunda oxygen plant where blast killed 7

Two diploma engineers and a supervisor who studied humanities ran the Sitakunda oxygen plant, while its air separation column operator was absent during the deadly blast, according to Sheema Group Managing Director Mamun Uddin.

Mamun faced questions at a discussion in Chattogram on making a plan to reduce the risks of accidents in heavy and medium industries in the district on Monday, two days after the explosion that killed seven people.

The company owns two oxygen firms as its subsidiaries. Oxi Oxygen runs three plants, while Sheema Oxygen Oxico operates two. Oxi Oxygen has three other plants which are shut, and Saturday’s blast devastated two of Sheema Oxygen Oxico’s plants.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman and Superintendent of Industrial Police Md Solaiman threw questions to Mamun as the managing director claimed the plant had been being operated in compliance with all the rules since his father Ahmed Shafi established it in 1996.