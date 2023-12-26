    বাংলা

    Man, son dead after truck rams autorickshaw in Sylhet

    A man and his teenage son were travelling on an autorickshaw when a truck collided with the vehicle in the city's Humayun Rashid square

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 05:07 AM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 05:07 AM

    A man and his son have died in a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Sylhet.

    The accident occurred around 10:30 pm on Monday at the city's Humayun Rashid Square, according to Yardous Hasan, chief of South Surma Police Station.

    The victims have been identified as 45-year-old Touhidul Rashid Chowdhury, registrar of North East Cancer Hospital, and 16-year-old Talha Rashid Chowdhury, both passengers on the autorickshaw.

    Following the collision, the two were rushed to the hospital where a doctor declared them dead.

    Police have seized the errant truck, said Yardous.

    RELATED STORIES
    Elderly man killed by stray bullet meant for son in Teknaf Rohingya camp
    Elderly man killed in Rohingya camp shooting
    He was returning home with his son when a group of assailants opened fire
    Ustad Rashid Khan
    Ustad Rashid Khan in critical condition
    After a cerebral attack, his condition started to deteriorate and he has been put on a ventilator, says an official from the hospital
    AL MP Kiron among 51 aspirants to regain candidacy on second day of appeal hearing
    AL MP Kiron among 51 to regain candidacy on Day 2
    The Election Commission hears appeals of 100 hopefuls whose candidacy was suspended
    Four of a family and autorickshaw driver die in collision with truck in Rajshahi
    5 die as truck crushes autorickshaw in Rajshahi
    Both vehicles fall into a ditch after the collision in Puthia Upazila

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury