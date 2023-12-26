Man, son dead after truck rams autorickshaw in Sylhet

He was returning home with his son when a group of assailants opened fire
A man and his son have died in a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Sylhet.
The accident occurred around 10:30 pm on Monday at the city's Humayun Rashid Square, according to Yardous Hasan, chief of South Surma Police Station.
The victims have been identified as 45-year-old Touhidul Rashid Chowdhury, registrar of North East Cancer Hospital, and 16-year-old Talha Rashid Chowdhury, both passengers on the autorickshaw.
Following the collision, the two were rushed to the hospital where a doctor declared them dead.
Police have seized the errant truck, said Yardous.