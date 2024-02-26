Biden’s Special Assistant Laubacher discusses ‘shared priorities’ with Bangladesh

Eileen Laubacher, special assistant to President Joe Biden, says she has discussed “shared priorities” of the US and Bangladesh with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud during her Dhaka visit.
“It was a pleasure for us to talk about our shared priorities and ways for us to be cooperating together in the future, which we very much look forward to as we value the US-Bangladesh relationship,” she said after meeting Mahmud on Sunday.
Laubacher, who is also the senior director for South Asia at the US National Security Council, was accompanied by Michael Schiffer, USAID assistant administrator at the Bureau for Asia, and Afreen Akhter, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia.
The US Embassy in Dhaka said in a post on X that the delegation from Washington, DC discussed with Mahmud how the two countries can work on mutual interests, including economic development, security, refugees, climate, labour, and trade.
“Bangladesh is an important partner in the Indo-Pacific region,” the embassy said.