    বাংলা

    Biden’s Special Assistant Laubacher discusses ‘shared priorities’ with Bangladesh

    She says she has also talked about ways for the two countries to be cooperating together in the future

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Feb 2024, 08:17 PM
    Updated : 25 Feb 2024, 08:17 PM

    Eileen Laubacher, special assistant to President Joe Biden, says she has discussed “shared priorities” of the US and Bangladesh with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud during her Dhaka visit.  

    “It was a pleasure for us to talk about our shared priorities and ways for us to be cooperating together in the future, which we very much look forward to as we value the US-Bangladesh relationship,” she said after meeting Mahmud on Sunday. 

    Laubacher, who is also the senior director for South Asia at the US National Security Council, was accompanied by Michael Schiffer, USAID assistant administrator at the Bureau for Asia, and Afreen Akhter, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia.

    The US Embassy in Dhaka said in a post on X that the delegation from Washington, DC discussed with Mahmud how the two countries can work on mutual interests, including economic development, security, refugees, climate, labour, and trade.

    “Bangladesh is an important partner in the Indo-Pacific region,” the embassy said.

    RELATED STORIES
    US delegation arrives in Dhaka to 'strengthen ties'
    US delegation in Dhaka to 'bolster ties'
    The officials will discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic relations, address mutual challenges, and foster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region
    Rohingya crisis may get deeper for Bangladesh, India in coming days: Donald Lu
    Rohingya crisis may get deeper for Bangladesh, India: Donald Lu
    The US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia says he now spends a lot of time thinking about the refugee crisis, which does not appear to be getting better
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, US, February 8, 2024.
    Special counsel report on Biden memory is wrong: White House
    Vice President Kamala Harris calls the report "clearly politically motivated"
    Bangladesh supports South Africa’s case against Israel to halt Gaza genocide: FM Mahmud
    Bangladesh supports S Africa’s case to halt Gaza genocide: FM
    The foreign minister welcomes the International Court of Justice’s order to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps