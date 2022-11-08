Schoolteacher killed at her home in Kushtia

Police have recovered the bloodied body of a schoolteacher from her home in Kushtia.

Mosammat Rokshana Khanam, 52, a senior teacher of English at Kushtia Zilla School, was found dead in her room by relatives and neighbours on Monday morning. They later called police.

Rokshana lived alone in the flat on the first floor of the six-storey building in the Housing area of the city.