Schoolteacher killed at her home in Kushtia

    Police have recovered the bloodied body of a schoolteacher from her home in Kushtia.

    Mosammat Rokshana Khanam, 52, a senior teacher of English at Kushtia Zilla School, was found dead in her room by relatives and neighbours on Monday morning. They later called police.

    Rokshana lived alone in the flat on the first floor of the six-storey building in the Housing area of the city.

    Her husband, Mostafizur Rahman Shishir, lives in Jashore, where he works as an accounts officer at the Local Government Engineering Department.

    He used to visit Rokshana on weekends. The couple had no children.

    Rokshana, who studied at Dhaka University after graduating from Kushtia Government College, had the building constructed with a bank loan.

    Nishad, 22, son of Rokshana’s brother who gave a single name, said they live on the fifth floor of the building. He said he called neighbours after getting no response from Rokshana in the morning. They later broke the door to find her in a bloodied state.

    Police sent the body to Kushtia General Hospital for autopsy.

    Husband Mostafizur claimed Rokshana’s death was a planned murder. “Only a PC was vandalised. Cash and gold ornaments were not lost.”

    Eftekhairul Islam, headmaster of the school, said Rokshana was supposed to go to Jashore for a task related to question paper.

    Abu Russell, an additional superintendent of police, said they believe it was a planned murder. “We’re investigating who and why murdered her.”

