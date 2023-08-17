Universal pension will lead all to a better life: Hasina

The government’s universal pension for citizens will enhance the quality of life for all by including people over 18 years old under its cover, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

She inaugurated four of six pension schemes – Pragati, Surokkha, Samata, and Prabashi – at a ceremony at the Ganabhaban on Thursday.

Hasina said people's love, confidence and trust in her and the ruling Awami League inspired her to work for the country's welfare, according to state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

“We launched the pension scheme in the month of mourning. By witnessing our endeavours to enhance the lives of our citizens, the souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata will find solace," she said.