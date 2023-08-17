    বাংলা

    Universal pension will lead all to a better life: Hasina

    Hasina says people's love, confidence and trust in her and the ruling Awami League inspires her to work for the country's welfare

    News Desk
    Published : 17 August 2023, 01:29 PM
    Updated : 17 August 2023, 01:29 PM

    The government’s universal pension for citizens will enhance the quality of life for all by including people over 18 years old under its cover, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

    She inaugurated four of six pension schemes – Pragati, Surokkha, Samata, and Prabashi – at a ceremony at the Ganabhaban on Thursday.

    Hasina said people's love, confidence and trust in her and the ruling Awami League inspired her to work for the country's welfare, according to state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

    “We launched the pension scheme in the month of mourning. By witnessing our endeavours to enhance the lives of our citizens, the souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata will find solace," she said.

    The citizens will enjoy a lifetime pension facility after paying premiums for at least 10 years until the age of 60.

    The prime minister said she wanted to open the pension scheme during her party's tenure as she feared no other government would initiate such a programme because they were making their fortunes only in the past.

    She renewed her pledge to work in continuing Bangladesh's “indomitable march” towards a developed and prosperous country keeping the status of a developing nation to build a hunger and poverty-free country as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

