Bangladesh suffers widespread power outages during relentless heat

Bangladesh is being forced to cut power to millions of people as a relentless heatwave has led to a surge in demand for power resulting in massive electricity supply shortfalls.

Greater use of irrigation pumps by farmers and an increase in commercial activity due to preparations for festivities for the end of the holy month of Ramadan have contributed to increased power demand, officials say.

"It's difficult for us to sleep at night without power, and it is even more painful after fasting all day," said Munna Khan, a resident of the town of Ashulia on the outskirts of the capital, Dhaka.

Power shortages have been most severe at night, government data showed. The port city of Chittagong, along with the textile, pharmaceutical and jute manufacturing hub of Mymensingh, were among the worst affected by the power cuts.