How far has the construction of Bangabandhu rail bridge progressed?

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge, Bangladesh's longest dual-gauge double-track railway bridge, is under construction across the Jamuna River.
A 4.08-km stretch of the bridge with a width of 300 metres is now visible, according to project officials. The project has made around 65 percent progress so far.
The bridge will be made up of 49 spans, supported by 50 piers. Piling work has been completed, and the construction of the 31st pier is now underway.
Eighteen spans of steel imported from Vietnam have also been erected. Work on the remaining piers is moving quickly.
The structure, known as the dual-gauge double-track bridge, is being built in collaboration with Japan at a cost of around Tk 167.81 billion. If all goes as planned, trains will be able to cross the bridge by December 2024.
Currently, work is being done to lay the rail lines at the bridge's eastern end, which spans 7.06 km, said the project director, Al Fattah Mohammad Masudur Rahman. Furthermore, the construction of viaducts to connect each end of the bridge to the railway with 30-km double tracks is also making swift progress, according to him.
"Once this bridge is operational, it will not only facilitate the railway communication between the capital and the northern region but also enhance the capacity to transport goods by rail to and from neighbouring countries. It will also open up numerous opportunities for business and trade," Rahman said.
The Bangabandhu Bridge, which opened in 1998, established direct railway connectivity between the capital and the northern and southwestern regions. However, the speed limit for trains was decreased after the bridge developed cracks in 2008.
Presently, about 38 trains cross the bridge at a speed of 20 km per hour every day. This complicates train scheduling and causes passenger inconvenience due to lost time.
To address the issue, the government took the initiative to build a separate railway bridge across the Jamuna River.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone for the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge in November 2020 and piling work started in March 2021.
Both local and foreign engineers are supervising the construction work, which is being carried out around the clock on both ends of the river in Sirajganj and Tangail using state-of-the-art technology and modern equipment.
Once operational, the railway bridge will allow 88 trains, including freight trains, to pass across on a daily basis. Project officials say that trains will be able to travel at speeds ranging from 100-120 km per hour.