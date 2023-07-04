How far has the construction of Bangabandhu rail bridge progressed?

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge, Bangladesh's longest dual-gauge double-track railway bridge, is under construction across the Jamuna River.

A 4.08-km stretch of the bridge with a width of 300 metres is now visible, according to project officials. The project has made around 65 percent progress so far.

The bridge will be made up of 49 spans, supported by 50 piers. Piling work has been completed, and the construction of the 31st pier is now underway.

Eighteen spans of steel imported from Vietnam have also been erected. Work on the remaining piers is moving quickly.

The structure, known as the dual-gauge double-track bridge, is being built in collaboration with Japan at a cost of around Tk 167.81 billion. If all goes as planned, trains will be able to cross the bridge by December 2024.