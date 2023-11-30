PSC says 3,140 will be recruited through 46th BCS tests

The Public Service Commission has advertised 3,140 government jobs to be filled up through the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service exams.
The candidates need to apply between 10am on Dec 10 and 6pm on Dec 31, according to a notice published on their website on Thursday.
The preliminary test will likely be held in March 2024, the PSC said, adding the exact schedule will be made known later through the commission’s website.
The 200-mark multiple-choice test will be held in the eight divisional cities.
Through this BCS, 489 candidates will be recruited to the general cadre, 2,074 to the professional or technical cadre, 520 to general education, and 57 to technical education.
The application fee is Tk 700, reduced to Tk 100 for candidates from minority groups, with disabilities or third gender applicants.