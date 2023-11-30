    বাংলা

    PSC says 3,140 will be recruited through 46th BCS tests

    The candidates need to apply between 10am on Dec 10 and 6pm on Dec 31

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Nov 2023, 04:07 PM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2023, 04:07 PM

    The Public Service Commission has advertised 3,140 government jobs to be filled up through the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service exams.

    The candidates need to apply between 10am on Dec 10 and 6pm on Dec 31, according to a notice published on their website on Thursday.

    The preliminary test will likely be held in March 2024, the PSC said, adding the exact schedule will be made known later through the commission’s website.

    The 200-mark multiple-choice test will be held in the eight divisional cities.

    Through this BCS, 489 candidates will be recruited to the general cadre, 2,074 to the professional or technical cadre, 520 to general education, and 57 to technical education.

    The application fee is Tk 700, reduced to Tk 100 for candidates from minority groups, with disabilities or third gender applicants.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh postpones 45th BCS written exams amid opposition blockades
    45th BCS written exams postponed amid blockades
    PSC cites unavoidable reasons for the suspension of the exams, mentioning a revised schedule will be posted later
    CEC Kazi Habibul Awal announces the schedule of the 12th parliamentary polls. Photo: Screengrab of live BTV broadcast.
    12th general election scheduled for Jan 7
    CEC Kazi Habibul Awal makes the announcement in an address to the nation
    Employees work between polythene sheets, as a safety measure to reduce the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at The Civil Engineering Limited garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 17, 2021. REUTERS
    Global brands to hike prices of Bangladesh clothes
    After deadly protests, the government mandated an almost 60 percent raise to the minimum monthly wage to Tk 12,500
    Elections aren't just about the day of voting: Afreen Akhter
    Elections aren't just about voting day: Afreen Akhter
    The US official says polls are also about civil society, the media, and the democratic process leading up to election day

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps