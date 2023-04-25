    বাংলা

    Govt urges all not to panic, Titas working on gas ‘overflowing’ from pipelines

    It says gas is overflowing due to high pressure as factories are closed on Eid holiday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 April 2023, 06:32 PM
    Updated : 24 April 2023, 06:32 PM

    Amid reports of gas leaks from different parts of Dhaka, the government has urged residents of Dhaka not to panic,

    Titas was working on gas overflowing from pipelines due to high pressure with factories closed on Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, the power, energy and mineral resources ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence said it received a series of calls from different areas of the capital over gas leaks on Monday night. The areas included Rampura, Banasree, Tejgaon and Hazaribagh.

    “We’ve sent our teams to those areas, and are sending more,” said Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, director general of the fire service.

    In many neighbourhoods, announcements were also made through mosque loudspeakers about gas leaks, advising people to turn off their stoves.

    People reported gas leaks on social media as well.

    Selim Mia, a director of Titas, said the high pressure was the impact of the reopening of a closed line from Narsingdi to Demra.

    “The situation is under our control. Please do not panic. Everything will be alright after half an hour.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Fire scare at Noor Mansion in Dhaka amid marketplace risk alert
    Fire scare at Noor Mansion
    The fire service has said 58 marketplaces in Dhaka are at risk
    Crisis in the capital: Rickshaws raise rates, ruffling Dhaka residents
    Rising rickshaw fares rumble commuters
    The public is peeved about the price of passage, says Yashfinul Haque
    Dhaka streets deserted amid Eid holidays
    Dhaka streets deserted amid Eid holidays
    People have left Dhaka a bit early this year as offices are closed for six consecutive days, including a special holiday on Apr 20, clearing out large parts of the capital.
    Jahangir, who works at a landfill site in Dhaka.
    Dreams buried by waste: The boys who work at landfills
    Many young people work in waste management, collecting and processing garbage for little pay while putting their health at risk

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan