Govt urges all not to panic, Titas working on gas ‘overflowing’ from pipelines

The Fire Service and Civil Defence said it received a series of calls from different areas of the capital over gas leaks on Monday night. The areas included Rampura, Banasree, Tejgaon and Hazaribagh.

“We’ve sent our teams to those areas, and are sending more,” said Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, director general of the fire service.

In many neighbourhoods, announcements were also made through mosque loudspeakers about gas leaks, advising people to turn off their stoves.

People reported gas leaks on social media as well.

Selim Mia, a director of Titas, said the high pressure was the impact of the reopening of a closed line from Narsingdi to Demra.

“The situation is under our control. Please do not panic. Everything will be alright after half an hour.”