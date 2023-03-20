Case filed against Emad Paribahan after bus accident killed 19

At least 30 others have been injured in the accident
Police filed a case against Emad Paribahan after a bus of the company veered out of control in Madaripur’s Shibchar and fell into a ditch, killing 19 people.
Sergeant Jayanta Sarker of Highway Police filed the case with Shibchar Police Station on Monday, according to the police station’s chief Anwar Hossain.
At least 20 people have been injured in Sunday’s accident on the Bangabandhu Expressway at Shibchar’s Kutubpur. Many of the victims were residents of Gopalganj.
“The case has been filed against Emad Paribahan Ltd. No individuals were named in the case,” Anwar said.
“The bus accident is believed to have been caused by technical issues and speeding,” Madaripur Police Superintendent Md Masud Alam said on Sunday.