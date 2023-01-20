Sreemangal shivers as mercury drops to 5.6C, season’s lowest in Bangladesh

Residents of Moulvibazar's Sreemangal are bearing the brunt of a mid-winter cold snap as the mercury plunged to 5.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest this season.

The cold wave, which has disrupted almost every aspect of life in the district, is likely to persist for a few more days, according to the Met Office.

Tea plantation workers and the downtrodden have been affected more than most by the biting cold, while tourists are also facing unexpected hardships.

In the last 24 hours, the highest temperature in the country was 19.2 degrees Celsius, recorded in Teknaf. Meanwhile, the mercury dipped as low as 12.3 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.