Five suspects arrested in ‘rape’ of woman in Sylhet’s Kanaighat

Police have arrested five suspects on charges of raping a woman in front of her 9-month-old daughter at Kanaighat in Sylhet.

The incident occurred on Sunday night and the accused persons were arrested in a daylong operation on Monday, said Md Golam Dastagir Ahmed, chief of the local police station.

The arrestees are Dudu Mia, 36, Helal Ahmed, 38, Farhad, 35, Juber Ahmed, 24, and Abdul Karim. Farhad’s full name and Karim’s age could not be obtained.

The victim was admitted to the One Stop Crisis Centre of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.