Govt purchases Tk 1.94bn worth of edible oil, lentils ahead of Ramadan

The government has purchased 11 million litres of soybean oil and 8,000 tonnes of lentil for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh to sell during the upcoming Ramadan.



The cabinet committee on government purchase passed a total of 15 proposals, including two purchase proposals from the commerce ministry, in a meeting on Wednesday.



The government is buying the soybean oil and lentils through open tenders at a cost of Tk 1.94 billion, said Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan of the Cabinet Division. Each litre of edible oil will cost Tk 176.88, down from Tk 177. Meghna Edible Oil Refinery will supply the oil.