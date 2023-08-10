IRI survey shows support for Hasina, dissatisfaction with Bangladesh’s direction

A new opinion poll and focus group study in Bangladesh has revealed strong support for Sheikh Hasina, but growing concern among the respondents about the direction the country is headed to.

Most Bangladeshis approve of the prime minister and the government’s performance on a range of issues, but the opposition is gaining strength, according to the survey by the American non-profit International Republican Institute or IRI.

It said 70 percent of Bangladeshis surveyed approve of Hasina’s performance, but approval of the opposition has risen from 36 percent in September 2019 to 63 percent in this poll.