Three dead, 30 hurt in head-on collision between truck, bus in Gaibandha

Facing a transport scarcity, a group of garment factory workers from Gaibandha decided to take a truck to Dhaka after the Eid-ul-Azha vacation. But tragedy struck when the vehicle collided head-on with a bus in Gobindaganj.

Three people, including a couple, were killed while at least 30 others were injured in the incident that took place on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway late on Friday night, according to Aminul Islam, chief of Gobindaganj Highway Police Station.