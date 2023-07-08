Three dead, 30 hurt in head-on collision between truck, bus in Gaibandha

Facing a transport scarcity, a group of garment factory workers from Gaibandha decided to take a truck to Dhaka after the Eid-ul-Azha vacation. But tragedy struck when the vehicle collided head-on with a bus in Gobindaganj.
Three people, including a couple, were killed while at least 30 others were injured in the incident that took place on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway late on Friday night, according to Aminul Islam, chief of Gobindaganj Highway Police Station.
The dead were identified as Zahurul Islam, 43, Jahid Hasan, 25, and his wife, Jhorna Begum, 22.
Around 30-40 garment workers were returning to the capital by truck when it collided with a Rangpur-bound Shyamoli Paribahan bus travelling in the opposite direction, said Aminul.
"The front ends of both vehicles were wrecked. Three people died on the spot. At least 30 people were injured. The victims were all passengers on the truck."
Informed of the matter, police and fire service personnel rushed to the scene and took the injured passengers to the Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex and Bagura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College.
Both the truck and the bus were later removed from the highway.