Controversial Islamic orator pleads guilty, handed over 15-month jail term

A Dhaka court has jailed Mufti Kazi Md Ibrahim for 15 months and 19 days after the controversial Islamic orator confessed to charges of “spreading misinformation” about the COVID-19 vaccine and against the Bangladesh government and neighbouring countries.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AKM Zulfikar Hayat handed Ibrahim the jail term on Monday after he pleaded for forgiveness.

As per the rules of a hearing after framing charges, the judge read the allegations to the accused and asked him whether he accepted the charges. Ibrahim proceeded to plead guilty and the judge immediately declared his penalty to settle the case.