Bangladesh agriculture minister 'stumped' by soaring chicken prices

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque says he is aware of the reasons behind the high prices of broiler chicken meat, but a solution to the problem continues to elude him.

"I don't know how to solve this issue," he said during Thursday's opening ceremony of the 12th International Poultry Show.

The Bangladesh chapter of the World Poultry Science Association and the Bangladesh Poultry Industries' Central Council organised the three-day show.

The government is facing a challenge to provide nutritious and high-protein foods to the people, according to Razzaque.

"During the 2018 election, we promised to achieve self-sufficiency in food production. We were successful in achieving that for grains. Now, the challenge is to ensure safe and nutritious foods for the population," he said.