Death in RAB custody: Naogaon’s Jasmine was arrested in ‘presence of joint secretary’

The woman who died in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion in Naogaon was arrested after a complaint made by a joint secretary, the elite force said.

Joint Secretary Enamul Haque, who submitted the complaint against the woman, works in the Rajshahi divisional commissioner’s office. He was present at the scene when Sultana Jasmine, an employee at the Naogaon Sadar Upazila land office, was arrested, RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

The RAB arrested Jasmine, 45, last week and she died due to the ‘torture’ by RAB, her family alleged. Earlier, RAB said that Jasmine was detained for questioning over allegations of fraud.