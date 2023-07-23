PM Hasina heads for Italy to attend UN Food Systems Summit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left for Italy to attend the United Nations Food Systems Summit on a three-day trip.

A Qatar Airways flight carrying Hasina and her entourage departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early on Sunday morning. Bangladesh and Italy are expected to sign two memoranda of understanding during Hasina’s visit.

The summit will be held in Rome from Jul 24-26. It has been organised by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.