    PM Hasina heads for Italy to attend UN Food Systems Summit

    Bangladesh and Italy will sign two memoranda of understanding during Hasina’s visit

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 July 2023, 05:23 AM
    Updated : 23 July 2023, 05:23 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left for Italy to attend the United Nations Food Systems Summit on a three-day trip.

    A Qatar Airways flight carrying Hasina and her entourage departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early on Sunday morning. Bangladesh and Italy are expected to sign two memoranda of understanding during Hasina’s visit.

    The summit will be held in Rome from Jul 24-26. It has been organised by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

    A high-level delegation led by Hasina will join the forum at the invitation of the UN secretary general, said Hasan Jahid Tusher, the prime minister’s deputy press secretary.

    Hasina is scheduled to return home on Jul 26, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

    The summit titled ‘United Nations Food Systems +2 Stocktaking Moment’ will be held at the FAO headquarters with the theme of ‘Sustainable Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity: Diverse Pathways in a Shared Journey'.

