Family files case over deaths of teacher couple in Gazipur

A case has been registered over the deaths of a couple, both schoolteachers, whose bodies were found inside a car in Gazipur city under mysterious circumstances.

Their family started the case against unnamed suspects on Friday, according to Gacha Police Station chief Nanda Lal Chowdhury.

Police retrieved the bodies of Ziaur Rahman Mamun, 51, the head teacher of Tongi's Shaheed Smriti School, and his wife Mahmuda Akhter Jolly, 35, an assistant teacher at Amjad Ali High School, from the South Khailkur Bogartek area on Thursday.

“My brother and sister-in-law were good human beings. I've never heard about them having any conflict or bad blood with anyone. But we believe their deaths are not normal. That’s why the case has been filed,” Ziaur's younger brother Jahurul Islam said.

The bodies of the teachers were handed over to their family after an autopsy at Gazipur's Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital on Thursday. They were later buried at their family graveyard in Mymensingh's Trishal.

According to the family, the couple left their residence in the city’s Kamarjuri area for work in their car on Wednesday. Ziaur used to drive the car himself. They were on their way home around 6:30 pm, but were not seen or heard from after that.

The family later went looking for the couple, but they couldn't find them.

A few locals later discovered the couple lying unconscious inside their car around dawn. Ziaur was in the driver's seat and Jolly was next to him.

Ziaur and Jolly were initially rushed to the Tairunnessa Memorial Medical College Hospital in Boardbazar. They were later taken to a hospital in Dhaka's Uttara, where doctors declared them dead.

“Law enforcers have collected CCTV footage from the scene and are questioning people about the incident. We will hopefully get to the bottom of it soon," said Md Delwar, additional commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.