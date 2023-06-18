    বাংলা

    Dhaka metro rail route to Motijheel to open in October, says Quader

    Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader underlines the importance of maintaining discipline and cleanliness throughout the metro rail zones

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 June 2023, 11:30 AM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 11:30 AM

    The metro rail route from Dhaka's Agargaon to Motijheel is set to be inaugurated in October, according to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

    Quader highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline and tidiness in operating the MRT-6 at a seminar on Sunday,

    “Law and order on the metro rail needs to be maintained properly. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the route to Motijheel in October,” he said.

    As part of the government’s effort to reduce the severity of traffic jams in Dhaka, Hasina launched the country's first metro rail service, known as Line 6, after six long years of construction on Dec 28, 2022.

    Initially, the Uttara North Station to Agargaon line was opened to the public, and then the authorities gradually opened up nine stations in phases.

    The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, which is overseeing the project, previously said the route to Motijheel would be opened before December this year. In May, MAN Siddique, managing director of the DMTCL, said a test run would be carried out in July.

    Quader instructed authorities to penalise any breach of law and indifference towards cleanliness in the metro rail zones.

    “We must protect the aesthetics even if we have to resort to penalties. Everyone must play their part in preserving a national asset.”

    Quader also stressed the need to discard hooters from cars. “I’ve already asked everyone to avoid using hooters in cars outside the protocol. Honking horns and littering waste cannot be done. If needed, the BRTA must come up with a law.”

    The minister urged people to smoke only in designated spaces and also said the government would provide all sorts of support to shut down brick kilns in an effort to protect the environment.

    Ichiguchi Tomohide, chief representative of JICA in Bangladesh who also attended the seminar, said the Dhaka metro rail project was one of its most successful ventures and a ‘shining example’ of the friendship between Bangladesh and Japan.

    JICA would continue providing technical support to the project, he added.

