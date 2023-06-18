Dhaka metro rail route to Motijheel to open in October, says Quader

The metro rail route from Dhaka's Agargaon to Motijheel is set to be inaugurated in October, according to Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

Quader highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline and tidiness in operating the MRT-6 at a seminar on Sunday,

“Law and order on the metro rail needs to be maintained properly. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open the route to Motijheel in October,” he said.