Heatwave intensifies: Chuadanga records 41.1°C and Dhaka 39.8°C

As the scorching heatwave continues for the fourth day, temperatures are steadily rising throughout the country, including in Dhaka. This trend is likely to continue with the buildup of a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Temperatures soared on Tuesday, with most places recording highs between 36 and 41 degrees Celsius, significantly exceeding the average normal highest temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius for May.

Chuadanga recorded the country's highest temperature, hitting 41.1 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature recorded in Dhaka was 39.8 degrees Celsius. On Monday, Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature in Dhaka was 39.4 degrees Celsius.