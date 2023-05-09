Heatwave intensifies: Chuadanga records 41.1°C and Dhaka 39.8°C

As the scorching heatwave continues for the fourth day, temperatures are steadily rising throughout the country, including in Dhaka. This trend is likely to continue with the buildup of a depression over the Bay of Bengal.
Temperatures soared on Tuesday, with most places recording highs between 36 and 41 degrees Celsius, significantly exceeding the average normal highest temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius for May.
Chuadanga recorded the country's highest temperature, hitting 41.1 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature recorded in Dhaka was 39.8 degrees Celsius. On Monday, Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature in Dhaka was 39.4 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologists consider the 36-38 degrees Celsius threshold as a mild heatwave and 38-40 degrees Celsius as a moderate heatwave. Temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius are categorised as severe heatwaves.
The mercury rose to as high as 40.6 degrees Celsius in the capital on Apr 16, while Ishwardi recorded the country’s highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Apr 17.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque said a severe heatwave is affecting Rajshahi, Chuadanga, Tangail, Kumarkhali, and Khepupara, while mild to moderate heatwaves sweeping across other parts of the country, including the capital.
The meteorologist said the current heatwave may continue, with temperatures likely to remain stable until Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to drop gradually from Friday.
The weather is expected to be dry with a partly cloudy sky throughout the country, while rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, according to the forecast for the next 24 hours.
The low-pressure system that formed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression.
It formed over the Southeast Bay and the adjoining South Andaman Sea and intensified on Tuesday over the same area, according to Nazmul. The depression could develop into a cyclone, called Mocha, a name proposed by Yemen, on Wednesday.
It is likely to move initially north-westwards until Friday morning before recurving gradually towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.