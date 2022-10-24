Toufique Khalidi promises many more firsts as bdnews24.com celebrates 16 years of always-on news

Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi has promised more digital innovation in news content delivery from bdnews24.com celebrating 16 years in operation, thanking the readers and well-wishers for their support as the first Internet-only newsgathering operation continues to overcome obstacles.

The sacrifices made and the hard work put in by his colleagues have made it possible for Bangladesh's first standalone as-it-happens news portal to stand where it is now, Khalidi said at a gathering on Sunday, noting that some of them have been with bdnews24.com since the beginning.

“It’s not that we're always doing well. Sometimes we do very well, but at times we go through a lot of pain. Still, we try to stay afloat, to survive, to stay awake.