30 injured as train derails in Cumilla, snapping rail links to Chattogram

Railway connectivity between Chattogram and the rest of Bangladesh has been disrupted following the derailment of a passenger train in Cumilla's Nangalkot Upazila.

At least 30 people were injured when nine compartments of the Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express went off the tracks near the Hasanpur station around 1:35pm on Sunday, according to Nangalkot Police Station chief Debashish Chowdhury.

Five of them are in critical condition.