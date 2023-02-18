Islamic University to hear victim’s allegations of torture against Chhatra League leader

The administration of Desratna Sheikh Hasina Hall at Kushtia’s Islamic University has agreed to hear allegations of torture against a Chhatra League leader from the victim of the attack.
Shahadat Hossain, the university proctor, has given assurances that the victim’s security on campus will be ensured.
“The hall and university administrations have formed two investigation committees and they have started working,” Shahadat said. “The committees will hear the victim’s account on Saturday morning. The university is taking the necessary security measures to protect her. If the allegations are proven, the administration will take action according to the rules of conduct.”
Islamic University Chhatra League Vice President Shanjida Chowdhury and her associates have been accused of locking a first-year student in a room at Desratna Sheikh Hasina Hall and abusing her physically for nearly four hours. The victim has alleged that the incident took place between 11:30 pm on Feb 12 and 3 am on Feb 13.
The victim said the Chhatra League leaders also ‘undressed and recorded video of her’. In addition to the physical and mental torture, they also threatened her life if she reported the incident to anyone. Following the incident, the distraught student left the university and went home. On Feb 14, she sent a written complaint to the university proctor and the student advisor’s office informing them of the matter.
“The hall administration has summoned me to hear my account of the incident directly,” the victim said. “I will meet with them and members of my family will accompany me.”
Students staying in the common room at Desratna Sheikh Hasina Hall left due to fear, said a student named Rumana Jannat, who is a first-year in the English Department. She says she left the common room with the rest of the students.
The hall and university administrations have formed separate probes to investigate the incident. Authorities at the university, in accordance with High Court instructions, have ordered the accused BCL leaders and her associates to leave the campus for the duration of the investigation to prevent them from unduly influencing the investigations.
In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was summoned by a senior from her department to her room but wasn’t able to go on time due to illness. Since then, Chhatra League activists had harassed and threatened her, saying they would throw her out of the hall. She says they confronted her about lodging at the hall without their approval but says she was only staying as a temporary guest.
Then, on Feb 11, a group of eight to nine activists took her to the common room and began to slap her. They threatened her too. When she tried to apologise, they kicked her, hurled curses at her, and choked her with a towel. They then undressed her and filmed the incident.
They threatened to spread the video on social media if she complained about the attack and told her she would be killed and her body fed to dogs if she filed a complaint with the administration.
Shanjida Chowdhury, a student from the 2017-18 academic year in the Department of Statistics, is accused of leading the attack.Asked about the allegations, she said, “If I have done it, let them prove it. I have nothing more to say on the matter.”
“The Chhatra League leader accused of the attack has told me the allegations are completely baseless,” said Islamic University Chhatra League President Nasim Ahmed Joy. “Still, the IU Chhatra League is investigating the matter. If the allegations prove true, we will of course take internal action.”Dr Reba Mondol of the Department of Law is leading the investigation by the university administration.“The investigation is ongoing… let it conclude first,” she said. “However, as it is a sensitive matter, it is being treated very seriously. If it is proven to be true, we will take action.”
Dr Ahsanul Haque of the Department of Applied Chemistry is leading the investigation by the hall administration.“As the incident has a bearing on the image of the university, the investigation is being conducted in coordination with the relevant authorities and under close scrutiny,” he said.