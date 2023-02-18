Islamic University to hear victim’s allegations of torture against Chhatra League leader

The hall and university administrations have formed separate probes to investigate the incident. Authorities at the university, in accordance with High Court instructions, have ordered the accused BCL leaders and her associates to leave the campus for the duration of the investigation to prevent them from unduly influencing the investigations.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was summoned by a senior from her department to her room but wasn’t able to go on time due to illness. Since then, Chhatra League activists had harassed and threatened her, saying they would throw her out of the hall. She says they confronted her about lodging at the hall without their approval but says she was only staying as a temporary guest.

Then, on Feb 11, a group of eight to nine activists took her to the common room and began to slap her. They threatened her too. When she tried to apologise, they kicked her, hurled curses at her, and choked her with a towel. They then undressed her and filmed the incident.

They threatened to spread the video on social media if she complained about the attack and told her she would be killed and her body fed to dogs if she filed a complaint with the administration.

Shanjida Chowdhury, a student from the 2017-18 academic year in the Department of Statistics, is accused of leading the attack.

Asked about the allegations, she said, “If I have done it, let them prove it. I have nothing more to say on the matter.”

“The Chhatra League leader accused of the attack has told me the allegations are completely baseless,” said Islamic University Chhatra League President Nasim Ahmed Joy. “Still, the IU Chhatra League is investigating the matter. If the allegations prove true, we will of course take internal action.”Dr Reba Mondol of the Department of Law is leading the investigation by the university administration.“The investigation is ongoing… let it conclude first,” she said. “However, as it is a sensitive matter, it is being treated very seriously. If it is proven to be true, we will take action.”

Dr Ahsanul Haque of the Department of Applied Chemistry is leading the investigation by the hall administration.“As the incident has a bearing on the image of the university, the investigation is being conducted in coordination with the relevant authorities and under close scrutiny,” he said.