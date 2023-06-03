Police recover child’s body from Dhanmondi Lake

Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Police have recovered the body of a 12-year-old from Dhaka’s Dhanmondi Lake.

The body was retrieved with the help of the fire service around 7 am on Saturday, according to SI Abdullah Bin Kasem of Dhanmondi Police Station.

Locals informed the police after discovering the floating body near Dhanmondi Road No. 7, he said.