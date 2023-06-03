    বাংলা

    Police recover child’s body from Dhanmondi Lake

    The law enforcers were unable to immediately identify the child. The body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy

    Published : 3 June 2023, 06:38 AM
    Police have recovered the body of a 12-year-old from Dhaka’s Dhanmondi Lake.

    The body was retrieved with the help of the fire service around 7 am on Saturday, according to SI Abdullah Bin Kasem of Dhanmondi Police Station.

    Locals informed the police after discovering the floating body near Dhanmondi Road No. 7, he said.

    The police were unable to immediately identify the child.

    "The preliminary understanding is that the child drowned in the lake after taking off his clothes and sandal to take a bath," Kasem said.

    The body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's morgue for autopsy.

